Romanian star painter Adrian Ghenie exhibited for the first time at Brukenthal National Museum

The Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu will host paintings by renowned Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie from Zenoviu Haiduc’s collection for the first time in September 2025.

The paintings will be part of an event featuring major names in contemporary Romanian art. The exhibition will include works reflecting a wide range of approaches, from the neo-avant-garde of the 1960s to experimental practices of new generations.

Among the artists featured are Ion Grigorescu, Hortensia Mi Kafchin, Victor Man, Ciprian Mureșan, Codruța Cernea, Lorena Cocioni, Adrian Ganea, Simion Cantemir Hausi, Georgeta Năpăruș, Victor Ciato, Șerban Savu, and many others, according to a statement from the institution.

"This exhibition is one of the most important dedicated to contemporary Romanian art ever organized in Sibiu. There are numerous contemporary artists included. We will also be able to see works by some of the most important and sought-after Romanian contemporary artists. The presence of paintings by Adrian Ghenie is a first, and I thank collector Zenoviu Haiduc, as well as the artist, for allowing Sibiu and the Brukenthal National Museum to host this exhibition," said Alexandru Constantin Chituță, the museum manager, in a post on Facebook.

Recognized as one of the best-selling contemporary Romanian artists worldwide, Adrian Ghenie stands out for his works regardless of the techniques he employs. In 2001, he graduated from the University of Art and Design in Cluj, acquiring techniques and execution skills in line with classicism. In 2005 he founded Plan B Gallery in Cluj alongside his colleague Mihai Pop, which would become one of the epicenters of the city’s artistic life. The gallery later expanded to Berlin. In 2007, Plan B Gallery organized the Romanian pavilion at the Venice Biennale.

With impressive auction results in both domestic and international markets, Adrian Ghenie’s paintings are found in prestigious collections such as the Centre Pompidou in Paris, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and many others.

(Photo source: Brukenthal National Museum / Muzeul Național Brukenthal on Facebook)