People

Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia in Metropolitan Opera’s La Bohème

14 January 2025

Soprano Adela Zaharia has made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York as Musetta in Puccini’s La Bohème.

She appeared in the performance on January 11, and will perform again on January 15, 18, 22, and 25.

Zaharia, who was born in Arad, in western Romania, won the first prize in the Operalia competition in 2017. The competition was established in 1993 by Plácido Domingo to discover and support the careers of young opera singers.

Last year, she was nominated in the Best Female Singer category of the International Opera Awards. It was her second nomination at the awards after the 2020 one in the Young Singer category.

In the 2024-2025 season, Zaharia is Violetta Valéry in La traviata productions at Deutsche Oper am Rhein and Teatro Real Madrid. She also held the role this season at Deutsche Oper Berlin in November. She had the role of Lucia in Lucia di Lammermoor at the Bavarian State Opera in November and at Deutsche Oper Berlin in December. She will also take on the role of Donna Anna in Don Giovanni at Komische Oper Berlin in April and May.

(Photo: Jasmina | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Soprano Adela Zaharia has made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York as Musetta in Puccini’s La Bohème.

She appeared in the performance on January 11, and will perform again on January 15, 18, 22, and 25.

Zaharia, who was born in Arad, in western Romania, won the first prize in the Operalia competition in 2017. The competition was established in 1993 by Plácido Domingo to discover and support the careers of young opera singers.

Last year, she was nominated in the Best Female Singer category of the International Opera Awards. It was her second nomination at the awards after the 2020 one in the Young Singer category.

In the 2024-2025 season, Zaharia is Violetta Valéry in La traviata productions at Deutsche Oper am Rhein and Teatro Real Madrid. She also held the role this season at Deutsche Oper Berlin in November. She had the role of Lucia in Lucia di Lammermoor at the Bavarian State Opera in November and at Deutsche Oper Berlin in December. She will also take on the role of Donna Anna in Don Giovanni at Komische Oper Berlin in April and May.

(Photo: Jasmina | Dreamstime.com)

