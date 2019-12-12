Romanian producer elected Deputy Chairwoman of the European Film Academy’s Board

The members of the European Film Academy (EFA) have elected Romanian producer Ada Solomon as the new Deputy Chairwoman of the EFA Board, Filmneweurope.com reported. She will hold the position until 2021.

Mike Downey, Irish producer and CEO of Film and Music Entertainment (F&ME), was elected new EFA Chairman while British producer Rebecca O’Brien was also voted Deputy Chairwoman.

Ada Solomon was born in Bucharest, and started her career in advertising. She switched to film production in 1993, and in 2004 opened the film production company Hi Film, together with Avi Karpick. She has produced and co-produced many films and won awards around the world in major festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, Locarno, Karlovy Vary, and Sarajevo.

Her list of achievements as producer include the Silver Leopard in Locarno & Silver Astor in Mar del Plata for Romanian drama Scarred Hearts, the Golden Bear for Child's Pose by Calin Netzer, the Silver Bear for Best Director for Aferim! by Radu Jude, and the contribution as executive producer to the Oscar nominated & multi European Academy Awards winner Toni Erdmann.

