Romanian minister confirms Mintia gas-fired power plant will be commissioned in 2026

The gas-fired power plant Mintia, with an initial capacity of 860 GW, will be commissioned in line with the schedule next year and will use natural gas from the Neptun Deep offshore field in 2027, Romanian minister of energy Sebastian Burduja confirmed in a Facebook post.

"Today, the second giant generator, weighing almost 800 tons, built on the basis of high-performance American technologies, arrived at the Mintia power plant site. The Mintia project is on schedule, with the most important elements for its implementation already delivered, installed, or in the process of being installed," announced minister Burduja.

"With a total capacity of 1,750 MW, the Mintia power plant will be the largest natural gas unit in the European Union, and the ambitious target will be to have 1,000 MW already put into operation by the end of this year," Burduja pointed out.

Mass Global Energy Rom, controlled by an Arab investor which took over the ailing coal-fired Mintia plant, pledged that a production capacity of 860 MW will be put into operation from January 1, 2026. The capacity will later be expanded to 1,700 MW.

The construction is valued at EUR 1.2 billion, to which maintenance and upkeep work over the entire 30-year life of the power plant valued at EUR 270 million are added.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sebastian Burduja)