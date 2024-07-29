Sports

Paul Georgescu becomes first Romanian to complete Oceans Seven swimming challenge

29 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian open water and ice swimmer Paul Georgescu successfully crossed Japan’s Tsugaru Strait this past weekend, his seventh and last of the Oceans Seven marathon swimming challenge. He thus became the first Romanian to complete all of the project's seven open water channel swims.

He finished the Tsugaru swim in 7 hours and 31 minutes, according to Tvrinfo.ro. The Tsugaru Strait is found between Honshu and Hokkaido in Japan.

"For those who do not know, Oceans Seven is the most difficult challenge in this discipline. It consists of crossing the seven most dangerous straits or channels in the world. Only 30 swimmers managed to complete the project over time," Paul Georgescu explained in a post on social media.

"It's been eight years full of adventures in the world's seas and oceans. I am extremely happy that from now on, the name of a Romanian is on the select list of the most valuable open water swimmers," he added.

He also announced that this crossing was his last and that from now on, he would focus only on open water competitions.

The Oceans Seven project involves crossing 7 of the world's most difficult straits and channels: the English Channel, North Channel, Catalina Channel, Kaiwi Channel, Strait of Gibraltar, Cook Strait, and Tsugaru Strait. 

Paul Georgescu was named Man of the Year in 2021 at the World Open Water Swimming Association Awards.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Paul Georgescu)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Paul Georgescu becomes first Romanian to complete Oceans Seven swimming challenge

29 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian open water and ice swimmer Paul Georgescu successfully crossed Japan’s Tsugaru Strait this past weekend, his seventh and last of the Oceans Seven marathon swimming challenge. He thus became the first Romanian to complete all of the project's seven open water channel swims.

He finished the Tsugaru swim in 7 hours and 31 minutes, according to Tvrinfo.ro. The Tsugaru Strait is found between Honshu and Hokkaido in Japan.

"For those who do not know, Oceans Seven is the most difficult challenge in this discipline. It consists of crossing the seven most dangerous straits or channels in the world. Only 30 swimmers managed to complete the project over time," Paul Georgescu explained in a post on social media.

"It's been eight years full of adventures in the world's seas and oceans. I am extremely happy that from now on, the name of a Romanian is on the select list of the most valuable open water swimmers," he added.

He also announced that this crossing was his last and that from now on, he would focus only on open water competitions.

The Oceans Seven project involves crossing 7 of the world's most difficult straits and channels: the English Channel, North Channel, Catalina Channel, Kaiwi Channel, Strait of Gibraltar, Cook Strait, and Tsugaru Strait. 

Paul Georgescu was named Man of the Year in 2021 at the World Open Water Swimming Association Awards.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Paul Georgescu)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2024
Macro
Report: Romanians hold almost 6% of the financial wealth in Eastern Europe
30 July 2024
Sports
Storia index: Sibiu, Arad and Oradea are Romania’s best-developed cities in terms of bike lanes
30 July 2024
Energy
PPC Renewables builds 140 MW wind farm in eastern Romania
30 July 2024
M&A
EssilorLuxottica enters Romanian eyewear retail market after acquiring Innova Capital's stake in Optical Investment Group
30 July 2024
Justice
Well-known Romanian university professor accused of sexual abuse by students
30 July 2024
Sports
Paris 2024: David Popovici becomes Romania’s first male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal
29 July 2024
Events
Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic announces star-studded 2024-2025 season
29 July 2024
Healthcare
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Bucharest