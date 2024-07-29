Paul Georgescu becomes first Romanian to complete Oceans Seven swimming challenge

Romanian open water and ice swimmer Paul Georgescu successfully crossed Japan’s Tsugaru Strait this past weekend, his seventh and last of the Oceans Seven marathon swimming challenge. He thus became the first Romanian to complete all of the project's seven open water channel swims.

He finished the Tsugaru swim in 7 hours and 31 minutes, according to Tvrinfo.ro. The Tsugaru Strait is found between Honshu and Hokkaido in Japan.

"For those who do not know, Oceans Seven is the most difficult challenge in this discipline. It consists of crossing the seven most dangerous straits or channels in the world. Only 30 swimmers managed to complete the project over time," Paul Georgescu explained in a post on social media.

"It's been eight years full of adventures in the world's seas and oceans. I am extremely happy that from now on, the name of a Romanian is on the select list of the most valuable open water swimmers," he added.

He also announced that this crossing was his last and that from now on, he would focus only on open water competitions.

The Oceans Seven project involves crossing 7 of the world's most difficult straits and channels: the English Channel, North Channel, Catalina Channel, Kaiwi Channel, Strait of Gibraltar, Cook Strait, and Tsugaru Strait.

Paul Georgescu was named Man of the Year in 2021 at the World Open Water Swimming Association Awards.

(Photo source: Facebook/Paul Georgescu)