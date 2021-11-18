London Stock Exchange seeks another 100 IT experts for Bucharest office

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Romania announced it would hire 100 new roles in its Bucharest Technology and Operations Centre for specialists in a wide range of technologies and data services that serve the three divisions of the company: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets and Post Trade.

LSEG Romania is already close to reaching 400 employees covering a wide range of technology, web services, research and development and corporate function roles in Bucharest. They all support the group's "culture of creating opportunities, connecting professionals and delivering excellence."

The new roles will build teams that will directly be involved in developing platforms for global markets, adding value to the group's customers. LSEG Romania is looking for new Software Development Engineers, Site Reliability engineers & DevOps engineers, QA engineers to join in the next quarter.

"We are happy that a further 100 colleagues will be recruited for the technology center in Bucharest. We strongly believe that the impact of the local hub on the global financial markets is a great opportunity for professionals in the technology industry. With the accelerated growth of the centre in Bucharest, we will offer our colleagues significant opportunities for career development and professional growth," said Andreea Stănescu, General Manager of LSEG Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

