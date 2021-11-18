Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/18/2021 - 08:26
Business

London Stock Exchange seeks another 100 IT experts for Bucharest office

18 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Romania announced it would hire 100 new roles in its Bucharest Technology and Operations Centre for specialists in a wide range of technologies and data services that serve the three divisions of the company: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets and Post Trade.

LSEG Romania is already close to reaching 400 employees covering a wide range of technology, web services, research and development and corporate function roles in Bucharest. They all support the group's "culture of creating opportunities, connecting professionals and delivering excellence."

The new roles will build teams that will directly be involved in developing platforms for global markets, adding value to the group's customers. LSEG Romania is looking for new Software Development Engineers, Site Reliability engineers & DevOps engineers, QA engineers to join in the next quarter.

"We are happy that a further 100 colleagues will be recruited for the technology center in Bucharest. We strongly believe that the impact of the local hub on the global financial markets is a great opportunity for professionals in the technology industry. With the accelerated growth of the centre in Bucharest, we will offer our colleagues significant opportunities for career development and professional growth," said Andreea Stănescu, General Manager of LSEG Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/18/2021 - 08:26
Business

London Stock Exchange seeks another 100 IT experts for Bucharest office

18 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Romania announced it would hire 100 new roles in its Bucharest Technology and Operations Centre for specialists in a wide range of technologies and data services that serve the three divisions of the company: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets and Post Trade.

LSEG Romania is already close to reaching 400 employees covering a wide range of technology, web services, research and development and corporate function roles in Bucharest. They all support the group's "culture of creating opportunities, connecting professionals and delivering excellence."

The new roles will build teams that will directly be involved in developing platforms for global markets, adding value to the group's customers. LSEG Romania is looking for new Software Development Engineers, Site Reliability engineers & DevOps engineers, QA engineers to join in the next quarter.

"We are happy that a further 100 colleagues will be recruited for the technology center in Bucharest. We strongly believe that the impact of the local hub on the global financial markets is a great opportunity for professionals in the technology industry. With the accelerated growth of the centre in Bucharest, we will offer our colleagues significant opportunities for career development and professional growth," said Andreea Stănescu, General Manager of LSEG Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange