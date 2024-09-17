Sports

US gymnast appeals Swiss court to get back Olympic medal from Romanian Ana Maria Bărbosu

17 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Jordan Chiles, the American gymnast whose Olympic bronze medal was revoked and returned to Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Bărbosu, has appealed her case to Switzerland's highest federal court.

The appeal is the latest act in a fierce battle over the bronze medal between the Romanian and American Gymnastics Federations.

The battle started after the floor exercise routines of all athletes during the Paris Olympics, Chiles appeared in fifth place with a score of 13.666, just shy of Bărbosu, who had scored 13.7, NPR recounts. Her coach believed the judges had scored her incorrectly and filed an inquiry.

The judges agreed, adjusting Chiles' score upward by a tenth of a point to 13.766, and placing her in front of the Romanian gymnast. Bărbosu, who thought she had won the bronze after the initial results were posted, started crying when she saw the revised rankings. The images were widely circulated.

In the days that followed, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation appealed to the independent arbitration court CAS. The panel determined that the inquiry had been filed by the US four seconds too late, one minute being the time limit, revised Chiles' score back to 13.666, and returned the medal to Bărbosu. Chiles’ team submitted an appeal to the CAS, but it was declined.

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation, or FRG, in turn, stated that it was never in favor of withdrawing the Olympic medal from Chiles but rather supported the initiative for Jordan Chiles, Ana-Maria Bărbosu, and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who was also wronged by the judges according to the Federation, to all receive the bronze medal.

In her appeal to the Swiss court, Chiles now asks CAS to re-evaluate the case. She also wants CAS to remove arbitrator Hamid Gharavi from any future hearing.

Gharavi, the presiding arbitrator on the Chiles hearing, is currently providing legal counsel to Romania in other international proceedings, the New York Times reported last month. However, Gharavi had disclosed the work and none of the parties had objected to his participation as chair before the ruling.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Celso Pupo Rodrigues | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Sports

US gymnast appeals Swiss court to get back Olympic medal from Romanian Ana Maria Bărbosu

17 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Jordan Chiles, the American gymnast whose Olympic bronze medal was revoked and returned to Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Bărbosu, has appealed her case to Switzerland's highest federal court.

The appeal is the latest act in a fierce battle over the bronze medal between the Romanian and American Gymnastics Federations.

The battle started after the floor exercise routines of all athletes during the Paris Olympics, Chiles appeared in fifth place with a score of 13.666, just shy of Bărbosu, who had scored 13.7, NPR recounts. Her coach believed the judges had scored her incorrectly and filed an inquiry.

The judges agreed, adjusting Chiles' score upward by a tenth of a point to 13.766, and placing her in front of the Romanian gymnast. Bărbosu, who thought she had won the bronze after the initial results were posted, started crying when she saw the revised rankings. The images were widely circulated.

In the days that followed, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation appealed to the independent arbitration court CAS. The panel determined that the inquiry had been filed by the US four seconds too late, one minute being the time limit, revised Chiles' score back to 13.666, and returned the medal to Bărbosu. Chiles’ team submitted an appeal to the CAS, but it was declined.

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation, or FRG, in turn, stated that it was never in favor of withdrawing the Olympic medal from Chiles but rather supported the initiative for Jordan Chiles, Ana-Maria Bărbosu, and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who was also wronged by the judges according to the Federation, to all receive the bronze medal.

In her appeal to the Swiss court, Chiles now asks CAS to re-evaluate the case. She also wants CAS to remove arbitrator Hamid Gharavi from any future hearing.

Gharavi, the presiding arbitrator on the Chiles hearing, is currently providing legal counsel to Romania in other international proceedings, the New York Times reported last month. However, Gharavi had disclosed the work and none of the parties had objected to his participation as chair before the ruling.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Celso Pupo Rodrigues | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 September 2024
Society
Security incident at Romania’s Parliament Palace as man starts fire in visitors’ access area
17 September 2024
Society
BBC confuses Romania with Bulgaria on map once more
17 September 2024
Politics
Romanian MEP Roxana Mînzatu appointed Vice-President of the European Commission
17 September 2024
Sports
US gymnast appeals Swiss court to get back Olympic medal from Romanian Ana Maria Bărbosu
17 September 2024
Society
Romania sets aside EUR 20 mln in first aid package to tackle floods’ impact
17 September 2024
Agriculture
USDA expects Romania's maize crop at lowest level in 11 years
17 September 2024
Society
Only 20% of the houses in flood-hit Galati county have mandatory insurance
17 September 2024
Startup
Romanian startup launches recycling app to amplify SGR system