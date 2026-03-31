Hanwha Aerospace Romania announces EUR 1.3 billion package for country’s defense sector

Hanwha Aerospace Romania has presented an industrial package worth EUR 1.3 billion aimed at “strengthening the country’s defense capabilities and positioning it as a key production and innovation hub in the European defense industry,” according to a company announcement quoted by Agerpres.

The initiative goes beyond a transactional procurement model, focusing on long-term localization and technology transfer, the company said.

The EUR 1.3 billion package is structured around two pillars: direct industrial investments and long-term investments in technology and capabilities. The program is estimated to generate EUR 14.4 billion in total economic value, supporting over 9,400 direct and indirect jobs over the next decade, primarily linked to the production of K9 self-propelled howitzers, K10 ammunition resupply vehicles, and potentially Redback infantry fighting vehicles, the statement said.

The direct investment component focuses on developing domestic production capacity, including infrastructure, manufacturing facilities, and integrated technology transfer. In this context, the establishment of integrated production and testing facilities is envisaged, supported by local engineering capacity and industrial know-how.

At the same time, a “Made in Romania” drone program will be launched, an industrial hub for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) will be established, and the localization of medium- and long-range missile production will be carried out through structured technology transfer and joint venture partnerships.

The second pillar targets long-term investments in technology and capabilities, focusing on research and development, future systems, and innovation. Key areas include: sovereign ISR and early warning capabilities (development of satellite-based ISR systems and unmanned platforms); satellite ISR and artificial intelligence solutions (EO/SAR constellations integrated with AI-based analytics platforms); autonomous systems for maritime mine countermeasures (MCM) (joint development of unmanned maritime systems to enhance Black Sea security); research and development in missile systems and future capabilities (joint initiatives for next-generation missile systems and land combat technologies).

The company has already obtained the necessary regulatory approvals to proceed with the investment, including the foreign direct investment (FDI) permit from the Romanian authorities. Its local industrial presence and operational structure are also aligned with the eligibility requirements of the European SAFE (Security Action for Europe) instrument, the release said.

“We are here to support Romania’s national interest, strengthen security, develop the defense industry, and generate long-term economic value. Our commitment is to build sustainable industrial capacity through production, maintenance, and future export opportunities. This EUR 1.3 billion industrial package means strengthening sovereign capabilities, creating quality jobs, and reinforcing Romania’s industrial standing for decades to come,” Lino Lim, CEO of Hanwha Aerospace Romania, said.

(Photo: Jae Young Ju | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com