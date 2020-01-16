Company in Tesla group to finance Romanian football club

A company that is part of Tesla group, the world’s most valuable automobile producer, will provide EUR 27 million financing to Romanian football club CFR Cluj.

The football club will sign a sponsorship contract over a 3-year period with drone manufacturer Electric Visionary Aircraft (EVA), part of the American group Tesla.

Officials of the football club told the Mediafax on Wednesday, January 15, that an offer was submitted to the future sponsor, which includes naming the stadium with sponsor’s name - EVA Arena.

"The sponsorship contract with Electric Visionary Aircraft (EVA) drone manufacturer will be signed next week and the official presentation will take place. The value of the contract is EUR 27 million over three years - namely EUR 7 mln in the first year, followed by EUR 9 mln and EUR 11 mln. The contract is conditioned on the team qualifying for the European competitions,” club officials said.

CFR Cluj is currently first in Romania’s top football league - Liga 1, with 44 points after 22 matches. CFR Cluj also won the Liga 1 title in 2019 and 2018.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

