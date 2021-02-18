Cognizant Softvision to hire more than 200 software engineers in Romania

IT company Cognizant Softvision has more than 200 software engineer positions open in Romania, either for remote work or in one of its studios in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Timişoara, and Baia Mare, once they reopen.

It is recruiting experts in technologies such as Java, JavaScript, DevOps, QA Automation, .NET, the company announced.

The company, established by local entrepreneur Laurenţiu Russo in 1994 and acquired by US group Cognizant in 2018, has 2,000 employees in Romania.

The recent recruitment drive comes to support its employer branding The Place to Be, Now & Beyond, launched during the pandemic.

“The Cognizant Softvision studios will continue to be our regional centers; they will be meeting places between colleagues, clients, and members of the local technical community to collaborate, work, innovate and learn. They will be the places to establish connections and develop products and ideas. We are still working exclusively from home but, when it is possible, we will reopen our centers, and they will become the regional hubs covering the entire country and supporting the colleagues in the cities where we have HQs and the surrounding counties logistically, organizationally, and from the point of view of the work experience. Within a future context of flexibility and coexistence of office and home work, our studios will be ‘The Place To Be’ in order to accommodate our colleagues’ preferences, the business priorities, and will host activities with an impact in the technological evolution,” Mihai Constandiș, country manager, head of Romania Studios at Cognizant Softvision, said.

