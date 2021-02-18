Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/18/2021 - 13:22
Business

Cognizant Softvision to hire more than 200 software engineers in Romania

18 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

IT company Cognizant Softvision has more than 200 software engineer positions open in Romania, either for remote work or in one of its studios in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Timişoara, and Baia Mare, once they reopen.

It is recruiting experts in technologies such as Java, JavaScript, DevOps, QA Automation, .NET, the company announced.

The company, established by local entrepreneur Laurenţiu Russo in 1994 and acquired by US group Cognizant in 2018, has 2,000 employees in Romania.

The recent recruitment drive comes to support its employer branding The Place to Be, Now & Beyond, launched during the pandemic.

“The Cognizant Softvision studios will continue to be our regional centers; they will be meeting places between colleagues, clients, and members of the local technical community to collaborate, work, innovate and learn. They will be the places to establish connections and develop products and ideas. We are still working exclusively from home but, when it is possible, we will reopen our centers, and they will become the regional hubs covering the entire country and supporting the colleagues in the cities where we have HQs and the surrounding counties logistically, organizationally, and from the point of view of the work experience. Within a future context of flexibility and coexistence of office and home work, our studios will be ‘The Place To Be’ in order to accommodate our colleagues’ preferences, the business priorities, and will host activities with an impact in the technological evolution,” Mihai Constandiș, country manager, head of Romania Studios at Cognizant Softvision, said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/18/2021 - 13:22
Business

Cognizant Softvision to hire more than 200 software engineers in Romania

18 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

IT company Cognizant Softvision has more than 200 software engineer positions open in Romania, either for remote work or in one of its studios in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Timişoara, and Baia Mare, once they reopen.

It is recruiting experts in technologies such as Java, JavaScript, DevOps, QA Automation, .NET, the company announced.

The company, established by local entrepreneur Laurenţiu Russo in 1994 and acquired by US group Cognizant in 2018, has 2,000 employees in Romania.

The recent recruitment drive comes to support its employer branding The Place to Be, Now & Beyond, launched during the pandemic.

“The Cognizant Softvision studios will continue to be our regional centers; they will be meeting places between colleagues, clients, and members of the local technical community to collaborate, work, innovate and learn. They will be the places to establish connections and develop products and ideas. We are still working exclusively from home but, when it is possible, we will reopen our centers, and they will become the regional hubs covering the entire country and supporting the colleagues in the cities where we have HQs and the surrounding counties logistically, organizationally, and from the point of view of the work experience. Within a future context of flexibility and coexistence of office and home work, our studios will be ‘The Place To Be’ in order to accommodate our colleagues’ preferences, the business priorities, and will host activities with an impact in the technological evolution,” Mihai Constandiș, country manager, head of Romania Studios at Cognizant Softvision, said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business