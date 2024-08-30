Avon opens first franchise store in Romania

Avon, one of the leading global players in the beauty industry, opened its first brand store in Romania, which operates in a franchise system. The opening marks an important step in the company’s local presence and is a “response to consumer demand and interest for the products in its portfolio.”

The store is located in AFI Cotroceni shopping mall in Bucharest.

“The opening of the first brand unit in Romania represents a step towards the next level in expanding our market presence. Entering traditional retail is not a change in our business model, but rather an expansion of how we address the needs of our consumers,” said Roxana Popescu, General Manager of Avon Romania and Moldova.

Andrei Asultanei, franchise partner, stated: “When I discovered the opportunity to work with Avon through the franchise system, I was excited to become a business partner and open the first cosmetic store under a well-known brand.”

The franchise store in AFI Cotroceni is the first of a planned series of openings in major cities in Romania, Avon said.

Avon has been present in the Romanian market for over 25 years.

(Photo source: Avon)