Events

50 Cent to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest

12 June 2024

Famous American rapper 50 Cent was announced as the headliner of the 2024 Summer in the City music festival in Bucharest. The event will take place at Romaero on August 18.

The artist embarked on the global The Final Lap Tour last year, with over 103 shows in 35 countries. The tour started in North America and continued in Europe and Australia, registering over one million tickets sold and being sold out in most countries, according to event organizers.

At the event in Bucharest, 50 Cent will be joined on stage by top names from the local hip-hop scene, and the first confirmed artist is Puya.

Tickets for Summer in the City can be purchased online at Entertix.ro and Iabilet.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/D&D East Entertainment)

1

