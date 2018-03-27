1918 Union celebrations revive decades-old Romanian music festival

The Golden Stag (Cerbul de Aur), a music festival held in central Romania’s Brașov, is on the list of projects approved to mark the 100 year anniversary of the 1918 Union.

The festival had its first edition in 1968 and has been held on and off since. The most recent run of the event took place in 2009.

The festival, organized by the public television TVR, consisted of an international contest and guest performances by both Romanian and international musicians. Among the artists who performed at the event were Pink, Kyle Minogue, Toto Cutugno, Diana Ross, Julio Iglesias, Tom Jones, Vaya con Dios, Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, Scorpions and Patricia Kaas.

TVR has three other projects on the list of approved ones, titled “The Unions of the Romanians,” “The War behind the Front,” and “The Academicians on the Great Union.”

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) also has three projects approved for the 1918 Union celebrations. These are a reunion of Romanian theaters held in Chişinău, a photography exhibition dedicated to Queen Marie’s service on the war front, and a statue of Queen Marie in UK’s Eastwell, Kent, her birthplace.

For the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the approved projects include an exhibition and a volume of political and diplomatic documents grouped under the title “Romania during the First World War”; visits to the historical regions of Romania for the members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Bucharest; the online communication campaign Romania 100; and a Romanian-French colloquium on the end of the First World War and the anniversary of the 1918 Union.

Besides the exhibition “Romania’s Treasures in Vatican,” the Museum of National History of Romania will also run a project involving a virtual museum dedicated to the union.

The National Library of Romania, the Museum of the Romanian Peasant and the Romanian Academy each had one project approved, covering exhibitions dedicated to the 1918 Union and the First World War and the albums of these exhibitions.

The list of the projects approved so far can be checked here. More projects will be evaluated as they are submitted.

(Photo: Adevarul/ Wikipedia)

