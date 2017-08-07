140 dolphins dead at the Romanian seaside this summer

A total of 140 dolphins were found dead since the beginning of the summer season at the Romanian seaside, according to local NGO Mare Nostrum quoted by the public television TVR.

Twenty dolphins were found in the Danube Delta area and another 120 in the Corbu- Vama Veche segment of the Romanian seaside.

The NGO, which deals with Black Sea dolphins’ protection, among others, says the mammals died because of the injuries caused by the fishing nets, many of which have been illegally set up.

The fishing nets are required by law to be made of nylon, a very resistant fabric that makes it almost impossible for a dolphin to escape once it got caught in a net. Various local NGOs have warned that illegal fishing has turned into a phenomenon in the Black Sea, as it is very difficult to catch those practicing it.

The dolphin population is essential for the ecosystem these live in and is considered an indicator of the health of the maritime environment.

