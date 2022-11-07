Business

Medical technology leader Zimmer Biomet to invest EUR 3.5 mln in Romania

08 November 2022
Romania continues to innovate in its medical technology sector, as Zimmer Biomet Holding, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, announced its plan to invest over EUR 3.5 million next year and open a local branch.

Wilfred Vanzuilen, Zimmer’s president for operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said that the investment in Romania is crucial as it’s one of the largest markets in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) area.

“It is a historical health period, and the Romanian industry is looking for ways to provide new services to patients, who have increasing expectations in their continuous health and mobility,” he said.

Should the investment come into place, the company will have a local branch operating from Sema Park in Bucharest with a team of 25 people. Additionally, future potential patients will have access to the company’s digital and robotic technologies.

“We are proud to collaborate with surgeons, hospitals, clinics, and universities to improve the experiences and results of patients in Romania and to increase the efficiency of their operations,” Vanzuilen added.

With almost a century of presence, Zimmer enjoys quite a strong presence in the US and Europe, boasting over 22,000 employees in 31 countries.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zimmer Biomet Holding)

1

