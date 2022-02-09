Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 02/09/2022 - 08:11
Business

ZF: Flow of foreign capital to Romania turned negative in 2021

09 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Interpreting data released by the Trade Registry, local Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily concluded that the flow of foreign capital injected in Romanian companies turned negative for the first time in the past three decades - since the fall of communism.

The foreign capital stock has indeed slightly declined during 2021, from EUR 49.6 bln to EUR 49.5 bln. The change is, however, of the same magnitude as the exchange rate effects.

The pattern of the monthly dynamics, with a slight drop in the stock of foreign equity in April and to a smaller extent in July, indicate that the decline was due to capitalisation of losses incurred last year - after the foreign companies have on an aggregated basis increased their capital to weather the effects of the crisis.

The number of companies with foreign capital participation has increased constantly through 2021.

The decline in the flow of foreign capital to Romanian companies is a medium-term pattern visible since before the pandemic - and this pattern is consistent with the figures from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). However, BNR data indicate that the equity FDI in the 12-month period to November indicate net foreign equity investments of nearly EUR 1.7 bln. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 07:36
02 August 2021
RI +
Romanian startups and projects bringing a fresh take on tourism and travel
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 02/09/2022 - 08:11
Business

ZF: Flow of foreign capital to Romania turned negative in 2021

09 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Interpreting data released by the Trade Registry, local Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily concluded that the flow of foreign capital injected in Romanian companies turned negative for the first time in the past three decades - since the fall of communism.

The foreign capital stock has indeed slightly declined during 2021, from EUR 49.6 bln to EUR 49.5 bln. The change is, however, of the same magnitude as the exchange rate effects.

The pattern of the monthly dynamics, with a slight drop in the stock of foreign equity in April and to a smaller extent in July, indicate that the decline was due to capitalisation of losses incurred last year - after the foreign companies have on an aggregated basis increased their capital to weather the effects of the crisis.

The number of companies with foreign capital participation has increased constantly through 2021.

The decline in the flow of foreign capital to Romanian companies is a medium-term pattern visible since before the pandemic - and this pattern is consistent with the figures from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). However, BNR data indicate that the equity FDI in the 12-month period to November indicate net foreign equity investments of nearly EUR 1.7 bln. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 07:36
02 August 2021
RI +
Romanian startups and projects bringing a fresh take on tourism and travel
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks