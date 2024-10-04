Business

Polish Zabka plans to open 50 Froo stores in Romania by the end of the year

04 October 2024

Polish convenience store chain Zabka, which recently entered the Romanian market with the Froo brand, plans to open 50 stores on the Romanian market by the end of the year, according to the company’s financial director Marta Wrochna-Lastowska quoted by Profit

In the medium term, Zabka wants to open more than 1,000 units per year, both in Poland and in Romania.

Zabka entered the Romanian market by taking over part of the local distribution group DRIM Daniel Distribuție, with Radu Trandafir, co-owner and General Director of DRIM Daniel Distribuție, appointed as the head of Froo Romania.

At the moment, Zabka operates 19 stores in Bucharest and one in Pitesti under the Froo brand. All the stores operate under franchise contracts. Zabka provided its Romanian subsidiary with almost EUR 20mn for the opening of the first stores on the local market.

In parallel with the development of Froo stores, the company is also considering bringing the concept of autonomous Nano stores to the local market.

(Photo: Tomasz Smigla/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

