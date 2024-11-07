Romanian edtech Youni secures USD 45 mln in scholarships for students at US, European universities in 2 years

In the past two academic years, young people who applied through Youni to universities in the United States and Europe, including Cambridge and Oxford, have been awarded scholarships totaling USD 45 million, the Romanian edtech company announced.

Roughly 30% of the total have been full scholarships, which means that parents don’t have to pay tuition fees, and, in the case of US universities, costs for housing and meals are also covered. The remaining 70% were partial scholarships, partly covering the tuition costs.

These scholarships are provided for the entire period of study.

This year, more than 500 Romanian students were accepted into some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including Cornell University, Cambridge, Oxford, New York University, The University of Chicago, Brown University, Sorbonne, École Polytechnique, ETH Zurich, among many others, Youni said. In 2022, 63 students were accepted to international universities, marking an eightfold increase in just two years.

Romanian students pursuing international education tend to choose fields like computer science, business administration, architecture, psychology, hospitality, and medicine.

“Our students are drawn to international universities for various reasons: the practical nature of courses, high employment rates in well-paying jobs after graduation, and extensive career and networking opportunities,” said Andrei Nicolae, founder and CEO of Youni.

To prepare students at an advanced level, Youni has launched Youni Center, an online training hub focused on math and English, which will soon be joined by Romania’s only online SAT testing center.

Youni was founded in 2020 by Romanian entrepreneurs Andrei Nicolae, Ștefan Țăpescu, and Daniel Posdărăscu. Supporting students in reaching top universities in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia, the company has secured over EUR 2 million in funding from Early Game Ventures, Soulmates Ventures, Simple Capital, and various angel investors.

In the next five years, Youni’s goal is to assist one million students in finding the ideal university for their future studies.

