Students in Romania can get discounted YouTube subscriptions

The students in Romania can now get subscriptions at a discounted price for the YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium services, News.ro reported.

YouTube Music Premium makes it possible to listen to music ad-free, offline, and with the screen locked. It allows users to find albums, live performances & remixes by searching lyrics or describing the song.

YouTube Premium lets users watch ad-free videos and keep them playing when using other apps or when the screen is locked. They can also save videos for when they are on a plane or commuting. The service also gives access to the YouTube Originals content. Series and films such as Cobra Kai, Origin, Wayne, Weird City and more are available on YouTube Premium.

The students can subscribe to YouTube Music Premium for RON 11 per month (EUR 2.3), compared to RON 22 (EUR 4.6) per month the standard fee. A monthly YouTube Premium subscription for students costs RON 15 (around EUR 3), compared to the standard one of RON 26 (EUR 5.4). The plans are available for the Android platform and desktop usage.

YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium were launched in Romania in May of this year.

(Photo: Shutterstock)