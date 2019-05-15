Google brings YouTube Premium and YouTube Music to Romania

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, Google's subscription-based video and music streaming services, are available in Romania beginning May 15.

YouTube Premium costs RON 26 (about EUR 5.4) per month and provides access to a wide range of original series, local News.ro reported.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music costs RON 22 (EUR 4.6) per month. YouTube Music is the version with music of YouTube Premium and is meant to replace Google Play Music, which will still be available until YouTube Music reaches global coverage.

Both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music can be tested for free for a month.

