WWF Romania: Brașov, Bistrița residents can join We Love Solutions campaign to shape a greener future

02 October 2024

In the context of climate change and the urgent need to develop greener and healthier cities, WWF Romania, in collaboration with the Bistrița and Brașov City Halls, launched the We Love Solutions campaign in the two Romanian cities. The initiative aims to identify and promote innovative solutions proposed by citizens.

The campaign runs simultaneously in seven European cities, including Bistrița and Brașov, between October 1 and 31.

The We Love Solutions campaign aims to increase public involvement, especially young people, in the local decision-making process and promote sustainable ideas for urban development. Citizens are encouraged to check the proposed solutions and vote for their favorite, and actively participate by filling in the online form and proposing new solutions.

Each participating city has a dedicated page on the We Love Cities platform, where citizens and others can vote for their favorite solutions and send suggestions for a greener city. The campaign runs on social networks, through the hashtags #WeLoveBistrița and #WeLoveBrașov, and votes and interactions will be counted to determine the winning city.

The solutions proposed by the citizens will be analyzed and sent to the municipalities to support the development of sustainable projects in the medium and long term.

The page dedicated to the campaign for Bistrița is available here, and for Brașov here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: WWF Romania)

