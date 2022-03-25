Romanian singer WRS goes on a European tour to promote his Eurovision song

Singer-songwriter WRS, who will represent Romania at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, will start a tour in Europe and Israel on March 26 to promote his song Llamame. According to Eurovision Romania, WRS will go on stage in Barcelona, London, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam, and Madrid.

Barcelona is the first city where the Romanian singer will meet Eurovision fans. On Saturday, March 26, the Apolo Hall will host the first major ESC party, the BCN Eurovision Party 2022, in front of 1,200 spectators. Senhit, Conchita, Rosa Lopez, Sharonne, Giuseppe di Bella, Sunstroke project and Marta Roure will be on stage at the event, along with WRS and other competitors of the international competition.

The next stop is London, where WRS will go on stage at The Hard Rock Hotel, the host of the London Eurovision Party 2022 event. The performance is scheduled for April 3.

Then, on April 7, the Romanian singer is expected in Tel Aviv at the Israel Calling 2022 concert. Two days later, he will take to the stage at the Melkweg in Amsterdam.

The last performance is scheduled for April 16 and will take place in Spain at the PrePartyES 2022.

This year’s Eurovision will take place in Turin, with the semifinals scheduled for May 10 and 12 and the final for May 14.

Romania’s best performances in the event so far are ranking three two times (Luminiţa Anghel & Sistem in Kyiv in 2005; Paula Seling and Ovi in Oslo in 2010) and a fourth spot (Mihai Traistariu in Athens in 2006).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)