Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 13:47
Entertainment
Video

Song of the day: Llámame by WRS, Romania's Eurovision 2022 entry

08 March 2022
Singer-songwriter WRS (Andrei Ionuț Ursu) will represent Romania at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with the song Llámame after winning the national selection contest organized by the public television TVR.

The piece was selected following the vote of a jury made up of local artists Alexandra Ungureanu, Ozana Barabancea, Randi, Cristian Faur, and Adrian Romcescu, and the vote of the public, weighing as much as the points cast by a jury member.

WRS came out the winner with 59 points (3,497 votes from the public), ahead of Kyrie Mendél, who ranked second, and third-placed Dora Gaitanovici.

WRS started performing as a child, and his other interests include dancing, design, video editing, and painting, according to a release from TVR. On his winning piece, he said it represents his musical style: “full of warmth, club rhythms, and southern influences.”

Ukrainian singer Jamala, the winner of Eurovision 2016, was a guest of the national selection. She asked for an end to the war in Ukraine and spoke of its impact on everyone. “I want to ask everyone to stop this war. Very many people were killed. I want Europe, people to know that this war in Europe impacts everyone,” she said, also thanking Romania for welcoming refugees from Ukraine.

This year’s Eurovision will take place in Torino, with the semifinals scheduled for May 10 and 12, and the final for May 14.

Romania’s best performances in the event so far are ranking three two times (Luminiţa Anghel & Sistem in Kyiv in 2005; Paula Seling and Ovi in Oslo in 2010) and a fourth spot (Mihai Trăistariu in Athens in 2006)

On February 25, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union announced that no Russian act would participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. “The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” it said.

