Applications open for 6th Women in Music Mentorship Program in Romania

Applications have opened for the sixth edition of the Women in Music Mentorship Program in Romania, with registrations available until April 10. The initiative supports women at the start of their careers in the music industry through a six-month mentorship scheme.

The program will pair 10 emerging professionals with 10 experienced women leaders from the industry, offering one-on-one guidance, practical knowledge, and networking opportunities.

The 2026 edition also introduces 10 online workshops covering areas such as marketing, PR, booking, event production, and project management.

Participants will also take part in a group project simulating the work of a music management agency, including developing a promotion campaign and organizing a live concert for an emerging artist. Organizers said the program aims to address the underrepresentation of women in key roles within the music business while fostering a supportive professional community.

The 2026 edition involves a participation fee of RON 600, applicable only to candidates selected following the interview process. The program also offers a full scholarship, awarded based on the motivation provided in the application form.

As group activities will take place in Bucharest, physical attendance is mandatory according to the announced schedule. Details about the application process, selection method, and this year’s program schedule are available on the Women in Music website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)