Wolt launches split payments for group orders in Romania

Wolt announced that it launched its Split Payments feature in Romania, allowing customers placing group orders to pay individually for their own items directly through the app. The feature went live at the end of July and is set to be rolled out to other markets in the coming period.

Previously, group orders required one person to cover the full cost and collect money from the other participants afterwards. Under the new system, each member of the group can add their items and pay their share separately.

Shared costs, including delivery and service fees, are automatically divided among participants. If the person who creates the group order has an active Wolt subscription, eligible benefits such as free delivery or discounts can apply to the entire order.

To use the feature, one customer starts a group order, selects Split Payments, and shares an invitation link or QR code. Other participants can then join, select their items, and pay directly through the app, the company said.

Once everyone has completed their part of the order, the person who created it confirms the purchase, with all items delivered to a single address. Each participant receives a separate payment confirmation and can see their purchase in their personal order history.

Wolt said the feature can also be used for workplace orders, with participants able to use eligible meal benefits for their individual share.

Split Payments joins other features available through the platform, including Gifting, which allows customers to send orders with a personal message, and Scheduled Orders for arranging deliveries in advance.

Wolt has operated in Romania since May 2025 and is currently present in 34 cities and surrounding areas.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com