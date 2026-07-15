Froo debuts food truck concept in Romania

Froo has launched its first food truck in Romania, expanding beyond its network of convenience stores with a new mobile retail concept. The food truck is operating in the Fan Zone in George Enescu Square in Bucharest until July 20, serving visitors attending football match screenings.

The food truck offers hot dogs, pizza, other hot meals, and cold drinks, allowing visitors to purchase food and beverages without leaving the event area.

The launch comes as Froo's Romanian network has grown to more than 230 convenience stores in just over two years since entering the local market.

According to the company, the mobile format is designed to bring its convenience retail offering to sports events, festivals, and other outdoor gatherings, responding to growing demand for quick food and beverage options at public events.

“The launch of the Froo food truck marks a new step in the development of our convenience concept. We see it as an opportunity to test new solutions and build stronger connections with customers in the places where they spend their free time. It allows us to bring the Froo experience beyond our stores, be present at major local events, and explore how this format can evolve in the future," said Marta Królikowska, Marketing Director at Froo Romania.

Froo is part of Poland's Żabka Group, one of the largest convenience retail operators in Central and Eastern Europe. It currently operates stores in six Romanian cities, namely Bucharest, Constanța, Pitești, Brașov, Craiova, and Ploiești.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)