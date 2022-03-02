Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 13:08
Business

Wizz Air offers free tickets to Ukrainian refugees departing from Romania, other neighbouring countries

02 March 2022
Wizz Air announced on Wednesday, March 2, that it would support Ukrainian refugees by offering them 100,000 free seats on all continental Europe flights departing from Romania, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary.

In addition, as many refugees have already started moving and may be stranded in other locations, the air carrier also offers a EUR 29.99 rescue fare on all other flights (excluding the UAE, Iceland and the Canaries), as well as a EUR 69.99 rescue fare on all flights to the UAE, Iceland and the Canaries.

The 100,000 free seats and the rescue fares will be available for travel throughout March. Passengers will be required to provide their Ukrainian passport/ID card number at the time of booking and show their Ukrainian passport/ID card at the time of check-in.

“Wizz Air has already added larger planes and extra flights from border countries to Europe to help support the movement of refugees as necessary,” the company said in a press release.

Ukrainian refugees wishing to book a Wizz Air flight can do so here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

