Wizz Air offers free tickets to Ukrainian refugees departing from Romania, other neighbouring countries

Wizz Air announced on Wednesday, March 2, that it would support Ukrainian refugees by offering them 100,000 free seats on all continental Europe flights departing from Romania, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary.

In addition, as many refugees have already started moving and may be stranded in other locations, the air carrier also offers a EUR 29.99 rescue fare on all other flights (excluding the UAE, Iceland and the Canaries), as well as a EUR 69.99 rescue fare on all flights to the UAE, Iceland and the Canaries.

The 100,000 free seats and the rescue fares will be available for travel throughout March. Passengers will be required to provide their Ukrainian passport/ID card number at the time of booking and show their Ukrainian passport/ID card at the time of check-in.

“Wizz Air has already added larger planes and extra flights from border countries to Europe to help support the movement of refugees as necessary,” the company said in a press release.

Ukrainian refugees wishing to book a Wizz Air flight can do so here.

