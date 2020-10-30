Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:21
Business

Wizz Air expands in Romania as local airlines suffer

30 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, the biggest air carrier in Romania by number of passengers, opened on Thursday, October 29, a new base in the Eastern Romania city of Bacau.

Wizz Air will operate 13 routes to six countries from Bacau and put up for sale 5,000 tickets at a price of RON 39 (EUR 8.99) for selected flights from the city.

“Just ten days ago, we operated our first flight from Bacau to London Luton, and today we are delighted to announce the launch of our base with a network of 13 routes. Wizz Air’s growth in Romania reflects the new market environment and provides extra diversification of the offer to the clients’ benefit,” said Andreas Sebok, chief supply chain officer of Wizz Air.

The company will operate flights from Bacau to seven airports in Italy, as well as to the UK, Germany, Denmark, Cyprus and Belgium. On many of these routes, Wizz Air will compete directly with Romanian airline Blue Air, which also has an operational base in Bacau.

Blue Air has been struggling due to financial problems this year, deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has asked the Romanian state for financial support, but the help came rather late in the form of state guarantees for loans, and with many conditions attached.

Meanwhile, the other major Romanian airline, state-owned Tarom, has been struggling financially for many years and the pandemic only made things worse for the company. On Thursday, October 29, Tarom announced it would cancel many domestic and international flights scheduled in November due to the “complicated current context.”

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vesasebastian/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 07:55
27 October 2020
Business
Eximbank disburses half of EUR 62 mln recovery loan to Blue Air
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:21
Business

Wizz Air expands in Romania as local airlines suffer

30 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, the biggest air carrier in Romania by number of passengers, opened on Thursday, October 29, a new base in the Eastern Romania city of Bacau.

Wizz Air will operate 13 routes to six countries from Bacau and put up for sale 5,000 tickets at a price of RON 39 (EUR 8.99) for selected flights from the city.

“Just ten days ago, we operated our first flight from Bacau to London Luton, and today we are delighted to announce the launch of our base with a network of 13 routes. Wizz Air’s growth in Romania reflects the new market environment and provides extra diversification of the offer to the clients’ benefit,” said Andreas Sebok, chief supply chain officer of Wizz Air.

The company will operate flights from Bacau to seven airports in Italy, as well as to the UK, Germany, Denmark, Cyprus and Belgium. On many of these routes, Wizz Air will compete directly with Romanian airline Blue Air, which also has an operational base in Bacau.

Blue Air has been struggling due to financial problems this year, deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has asked the Romanian state for financial support, but the help came rather late in the form of state guarantees for loans, and with many conditions attached.

Meanwhile, the other major Romanian airline, state-owned Tarom, has been struggling financially for many years and the pandemic only made things worse for the company. On Thursday, October 29, Tarom announced it would cancel many domestic and international flights scheduled in November due to the “complicated current context.”

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vesasebastian/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 07:55
27 October 2020
Business
Eximbank disburses half of EUR 62 mln recovery loan to Blue Air
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
30 October 2020
Entertainment
Halloween special: Horror movies shot in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign