Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:06
Business

Romanian airline Tarom cancels several international, domestic flights

29 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-owned airline Tarom will cancel several international and domestic flights because of the “complicated current context,” it said. 

The company said that the flights to and from London would be suspended between November 7 and November 30.

At the same time, the flights to and from Brussels are canceled on the days of November 2, 9, and 16, as are those to and from Munich on November 11, 18, and 25.

The flights to and from Amsterdam are canceled on November 13, 20, 27, and December 4.

The carrier also canceled several domestic flights. Those to and from Oradea are canceled on November 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 25, and on December 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, while those to and from Satu Mare are canceled on November 4 and November 6.

The company said it would contact those who purchased tickets on these dates to offer new flight dates.

 

Dragi pasageri, Vă informăm că din cauza contextului actual complicat, #TAROM va opera o serie de modificări în...

Posted by TAROM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

(Photo: Colicaranica/ Dreamstime)

editor@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 08:18
06 October 2020
Business
EC allows RO Govt. to guarantee EUR 19.3 mln loan for state airline Tarom
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:06
Business

Romanian airline Tarom cancels several international, domestic flights

29 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-owned airline Tarom will cancel several international and domestic flights because of the “complicated current context,” it said. 

The company said that the flights to and from London would be suspended between November 7 and November 30.

At the same time, the flights to and from Brussels are canceled on the days of November 2, 9, and 16, as are those to and from Munich on November 11, 18, and 25.

The flights to and from Amsterdam are canceled on November 13, 20, 27, and December 4.

The carrier also canceled several domestic flights. Those to and from Oradea are canceled on November 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 25, and on December 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, while those to and from Satu Mare are canceled on November 4 and November 6.

The company said it would contact those who purchased tickets on these dates to offer new flight dates.

 

Dragi pasageri, Vă informăm că din cauza contextului actual complicat, #TAROM va opera o serie de modificări în...

Posted by TAROM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

(Photo: Colicaranica/ Dreamstime)

editor@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 08:18
06 October 2020
Business
EC allows RO Govt. to guarantee EUR 19.3 mln loan for state airline Tarom
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others