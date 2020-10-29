Romanian airline Tarom cancels several international, domestic flights

State-owned airline Tarom will cancel several international and domestic flights because of the “complicated current context,” it said.

The company said that the flights to and from London would be suspended between November 7 and November 30.

At the same time, the flights to and from Brussels are canceled on the days of November 2, 9, and 16, as are those to and from Munich on November 11, 18, and 25.

The flights to and from Amsterdam are canceled on November 13, 20, 27, and December 4.

The carrier also canceled several domestic flights. Those to and from Oradea are canceled on November 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 25, and on December 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, while those to and from Satu Mare are canceled on November 4 and November 6.

The company said it would contact those who purchased tickets on these dates to offer new flight dates.

Dragi pasageri, Vă informăm că din cauza contextului actual complicat, #TAROM va opera o serie de modificări în... Posted by TAROM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

(Photo: Colicaranica/ Dreamstime)

editor@romania-insider.com