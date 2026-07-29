Events

‘Wild Delta' documentary to screen at Romanian festivals ahead of October cinema release

29 July 2026

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Romanian documentary Wild Delta/Delta Sălbatică will tour film festivals and communities in the Danube Delta ahead of its nationwide cinema release on October 23. The feature-length film explores the biodiversity of the UNESCO-listed Danube Delta while highlighting the importance of protecting and restoring one of Europe's most valuable wetland ecosystems.

Directed by Dan Dinu, the documentary will have preview screenings at several Romanian film festivals, beginning at TIFF Sibiu on August 1, where Dinu will attend a post-screening discussion.

The film will also be screened at the Romanian Film Evenings Festival in Iași on August 9, the Râșnov Film and Histories Festival on August 15, and the "Farul cu Filme" event in Sulina on August 20.

Between August 31 and September 3, members of the production team will bring the documentary to the Danube Delta communities of Mila 23, Tulcea, Mahmudia, and Jurilovca as part of an educational caravan featuring screenings and discussions with local audiences.

According to the filmmakers, the documentary draws attention to the rapid loss of wetlands worldwide and the role of ecological restoration in preserving biodiversity and supporting communities that depend on the Delta's natural resources. Wetlands cover only about 3% of the Earth's surface but store around 30% of atmospheric carbon, while disappearing three times faster than forests, the team noted.

The Danube Delta is home to more than 5,000 species of plants and animals and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

Wild Delta is narrated by Romanian actress Medeea Marinescu. The original score was composed by Alexei Țurcan and includes a song performed by Romanian singer Irina Rimes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Positive Romania
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Events

‘Wild Delta' documentary to screen at Romanian festivals ahead of October cinema release

29 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian documentary Wild Delta/Delta Sălbatică will tour film festivals and communities in the Danube Delta ahead of its nationwide cinema release on October 23. The feature-length film explores the biodiversity of the UNESCO-listed Danube Delta while highlighting the importance of protecting and restoring one of Europe's most valuable wetland ecosystems.

Directed by Dan Dinu, the documentary will have preview screenings at several Romanian film festivals, beginning at TIFF Sibiu on August 1, where Dinu will attend a post-screening discussion.

The film will also be screened at the Romanian Film Evenings Festival in Iași on August 9, the Râșnov Film and Histories Festival on August 15, and the "Farul cu Filme" event in Sulina on August 20.

Between August 31 and September 3, members of the production team will bring the documentary to the Danube Delta communities of Mila 23, Tulcea, Mahmudia, and Jurilovca as part of an educational caravan featuring screenings and discussions with local audiences.

According to the filmmakers, the documentary draws attention to the rapid loss of wetlands worldwide and the role of ecological restoration in preserving biodiversity and supporting communities that depend on the Delta's natural resources. Wetlands cover only about 3% of the Earth's surface but store around 30% of atmospheric carbon, while disappearing three times faster than forests, the team noted.

The Danube Delta is home to more than 5,000 species of plants and animals and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

Wild Delta is narrated by Romanian actress Medeea Marinescu. The original score was composed by Alexei Țurcan and includes a song performed by Romanian singer Irina Rimes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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