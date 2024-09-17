Real Estate

wienerberger reopens brick factory in Romania’s Buzău county after EUR 25 mln modernization

17 September 2024

Austrian wienerberger, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction industry, reopened the brick factory in the commune of Berca, Buzău county, following an extensive modernization process. The company covered the total investment of more than EUR 25 million from its own funding.

The factory now uses state-of-the-art production technologies, and the bricks made here offer “excellent thermal insulation and increased energy efficiency.”

“The reopening of the wienerberger factory in Berca marks an important moment in our company’s development,” said Răzvan Boșomoiu, Managing Director of wienerberger Romania.

In his turn, Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, stated: “The new technologies implemented at Berca will improve operational efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint, demonstrating that sustainability and profitability can coexist harmoniously in our activities.”

Adrian Câciu, minister of investments and European projects, and economy minister Radu-Ștefan Oprea also welcomed the investment, encouraging the development of similar companies and new green technologies in Romania.

With over 20,000 employees worldwide and more than 200 production units, wienerberger generated revenues of approximately EUR 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of EUR 811 million in 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

