Romanian activist starts fundraiser for Ukraine after US halts aid

A campaign organized by Romanian activist and war correspondent Radu Hossu gained increased traction and raised around EUR 85,000 in over two days for Ukraine’s military needs. The fundraiser started after the Trump administration paused military aid to Romania's neighboring country.

Citizens of Moldova and Romania contributed the majority of the funds, according to Defense Romania. The money will go towards reconnaissance drones and electronic warfare systems.

"As I said when we launched this campaign two days ago, all these funds will be used only for life-saving equipment, not for equipment that kills. It is one of my beliefs that our role as civilians is to help save lives," Radu Hossu emphasized in the Facebook post that provides details on how donations can be made.

The roughly EUR 85,000 raised in two and a half days is a record, Hossu stated, adding that "it shows that Romanians who care about their safety and future, just as they care about the lives of people in Ukraine, our neighboring country, stand in solidarity."

"I believe that, just like the Czechs managed to do, we can reach and even surpass the EUR 100,000 mark," he said.

As the fundraising campaign gained momentum, the activist also reported an increase in threatening messages from pro-Russian extremists, including supporters of pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu.

Since August 1, 2022, Romanians have donated over EUR 800,000 through Radu Hossu's campaigns, and if the current pace continues, the amount could reach EUR 1 million in two weeks. Back then, Romania Insider sat down with the young activist for an interview.

Now, Radu Hossu calls for continued donations, emphasizing that every contribution matters and helps save lives. He also said that in canceling military aid to Ukraine, the US allied itself with Russia.

The Trump administration reportedly enacted the halt in aid to pressure Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky into accepting negotiations with longtime Russian president Vladimir Putin. US military support is still vital to Ukraine, especially when it comes to Patriot batteries and NASAMS, used to defend Ukrainian cities from drones and missile strikes. The US also sent hundreds of surplus Humvees and armoured vehicles to Ukraine and assisted Ukraine with intelligence. All that is now paused.

“It turns out that Trump, having the opportunity to put pressure and influence on Russia and Ukraine, uses this pressure not on the aggressor, but on the victim of aggression," said Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the foreign relations committee in the Ukrainian parliament, cited by Politico Europe.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, March 4, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen proposed an EUR 800 billion plan for the EU to increase the defense spending of member states and compensate for US disengagement from Ukraine. The proposal, however, will not have immediate impact on the battlefield.

(Photo source: Radu Hossu on Facebook)