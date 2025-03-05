APTIQ Global Enhances Its Operations in the Western Part of Romania by Integrating TGZ Legal into APTIQ Legal Division

News from Companies

APTIQ Global announced its consolidation on the Romanian market by co-opting the Timisoara-based law firm TGZ Legal into its legal advisory division, APTIQ Legal.

This partnership aims to support clients in the western part of the country through pragmatic approaches tailored to the unique dynamics of the local business environment, ensuring an optimal cost/benefit ratio. What sets APTIQ Legal apart in the marketplace is our commitment to hands-on project management by senior lawyers who are acknowledged by clients for their broad experience across various practice areas, including commercial law, public procurement, real estate, employment law, litigation, among others. Our approach includes seamless integration with specialists in tax consulting, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), project management, valuation and corporate communications, enabling us to deliver precise strategies that address the specific challenges our clients face.

“The APTIQ Legal division is entering a pivotal stage of growth, equipped with a diverse skill set, extensive resources, and robust experience. We are committed to providing integrated professional services across Romania and key European jurisdictions, addressing nearly all critical economic sectors. Our team's legal expertise, combined with the insights and capabilities of our colleagues in related fields such as tax, business and transactional advisory, international investor relations, human resources, and PR & communications, positions us to effectively support clients of all sizes and industries in navigating every essential aspect of their business," said Andreas Ludl, APTIQ Global Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of APTIQ Global GSA.

"We are committed to enhancing our legal services for medium and large enterprises in the Banat region, with a strong focus on expanding industries and supporting local businesses in large-scale projects while adapting to the unique characteristics of the local market. We anticipate a 20-30% growth in our client portfolio this year, driven by a rising demand for specialized legal services, particularly in sectors such as technology, real estate, agribusiness, healthcare, and renewable energy," added Alin Tegzeș, Founding Partner of TGZ Legal.

About APTIQ Global:

APTIQ Global is an advisory network offering a full range of professional services across the entire business cycle. The company offers integrated services in the fields of legal, tax, valuation, M&A, consulting, project management and corporate communications in countries such as Germany, Austria, France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia. APTIQ Global’s expansion plans aim at attracting specialists with significant experience in order to strengthen the network with integrated teams.

