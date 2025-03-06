EUR 1 bln contract awarded for mountainous section of Romania’s A8 highway

Romania has awarded the first contract under the National Company for Road Investments (CNIR), selecting a consortium led by SA&PE Construct S.R.L. in partnership with Tehnostrade S.R.L., Spedition UMB, and Euro Asfalt to design and construct Section 1C Sărățeni-Joseni on the A8 Highway, also known as the “Union Highway.” The contract, worth roughly EUR 1 billion (RON 4.94 billion), marks a significant step in the development of the highway’s mountainous section.

The project will be funded through European grants under the Transport Program 2021-2027 and the state budget.

Spanning 32.4 kilometers through Mureș and Harghita counties, the section will feature 39 bridges and overpasses, three unidirectional tunnels, four avalanche protection structures, and two wildlife crossings.

Nearly half of the section - around 16 kilometers - will consist of tunnels and viaducts, with the longest overpass exceeding 1,700 meters and the highest viaduct reaching 45 meters.

The project also includes two short-term parking areas with 12 charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as temporary exits to ensure independent functionality, CNIR said.

The contract has a completion timeline of 54 months, with 14 months allocated for design and 40 months for construction. It is set to be signed once all necessary procedures are finalized.

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Națională de Investiții Rutiere)