A Global Affair, a Local Women’s Day Celebration: Afternoon Tea at Café Athenée, by InterContinental Athenée Palace

Partner Content

At Café Athenée, a timeless noble tradition comes to life with the Afternoon Tea Experience, now available every day from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, upon reservations made at least 24 hours in advance. Guests can indulge in a selection of finely crafted pastries, delicate finger sandwiches and premium teas, curated to create a truly elegant and memorable experience.

A Delightful Women’s Day Celebration – 8th & 9th of March, between 3 – 6 pm

Beyond the daily Afternoon Tea service, ladies are invited to the first exclusive themed edition which will take place on March 8th and 9th, in honor of International Women’s Day. This elegant celebration will feature a refined selection of sweet and savory delicacies, accompanied by a live piano and violin performance, setting the perfect ambiance for a truly memorable afternoon.

A Menu Curated for the Senses

Crafted to delight the most refined taste, our Afternoon Tea selection blends tradition with creativity. Expect elegant pastries like hazelnut choux, raspberry madeleines, and citrus-infused tarts, alongside rich chocolate treats and delicate scones with homemade jam and vanilla cream. The experience is complemented by an equally chic selection of savory bites, from smoked salmon and ricotta sandwiches to mini quiches and gourmet sliders—each designed to pair beautifully with a fine cup of tea.

The price for the special Afternoon Tea – Women’s Celebration events on 8th & 9th March is 300 Lei for 2 persons.

The price for the regular afternoon tea service is 200 Lei / 2 persons.

For reservations and more information, book directly via online form at Afternoon Tea – InterContinental Athenee Palace or please contact: 0731 305 752, buhap.festive@ihg.com.

*This is partner content.