Empower your Tomorrow with the British School of Bucharest Scholarship Programme

Partner Content

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is delighted to offer the prestigious BSB Scholarship Programme for 2025-2026, Empower Your Tomorrow, aimed at talented students entering Year 10 and Year 12. This scholarship recognises exceptional abilities in key areas of the curriculum and honours students with a proven track record and potential for making significant contributions to their community. Applications for the scholarship must be submitted by 15:00 on Wednesday, 12th March 2025.

The BSB Scholarship Programme provides access to a world-class education in an environment that nurtures creativity, innovation and academic success. If you are ready to empower your future, the BSB Scholarship Programme offers the perfect opportunity to begin the journey. Applications will be assessed based on eligibility criteria. For more details and to apply, visit: BSB Scholarship Programme.

"The BSB Scholarship was more than an opportunity for me. It was a pathway into a new academic life which tailors to the unique needs of each of its students. I was lucky to create close connections with BSB teachers, who taught me more than academics, becoming mentors and strong role models. The BSB environment allowed me to flourish, offering the freedom and support for new projects and initiatives in which I developed the skills I will need for my future." - Ilinca, former BSB scholarship holder and alumna.

The BSB Experience: What Studying at a Leading School Looks Like

A World-Class British Education

BSB follows the respected British Curriculum, offering students a structured yet dynamic learning environment. With an emphasis on critical thinking, creativity and academic excellence, young learners are fully prepared to succeed in higher education and beyond. The British Curriculum is globally recognised for its robust academic framework, equipping students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in their future careers.

Expert University Guidance

At BSB, university preparation is a priority from day one. As a BSB student, you will benefit from the guidance of expert University Guidance Counsellors, who provide personalised mentoring and support throughout the university application process. This includes tailored workshops, interview preparation and strategic advice to help students successfully navigate the competitive admissions process. BSB students consistently secure places at some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Imperial College London and Ivy League schools.

Beautiful and Sustainable Campus

Located in the northern part of Bucharest, BSB’s campus offers a peaceful, green environment that fosters academic focus and personal growth. Surrounded by trees and flowers, the campus features modern facilities such as science labs, an innovation hub and sports areas, creating an ideal setting for hands-on learning and exploration. With a student community of over 700 students from more than 65 nationalities, BSB offers a vibrant and diverse international environment where they thrive both academically and socially.

A Holistic Approach to Education

At BSB, education extends beyond the classroom. The school encourages students to explore a wide range of co-curricular activities, from sports and music to academic extension classes. This holistic approach helps students grow as individuals, preparing them not just for university, but for life. With native English-speaking teachers, students benefit from a personalised learning experience tailored to their unique needs and aspirations.

These aspects of education are reinforced by the school’s two consecutive ‘Excellent’ ratings from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI), further ensuring the highest standards of academic and personal development.

*This is Partner content.