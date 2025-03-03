One Gallery to host Marketta Food Hall, the largest food hall in Eastern Europe

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE ), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, and Tomcat Hospitality, an experienced HoReCa company in Romania, will launch the largest food hall in Eastern Europe, Marketta Food Hall, located within One Gallery. This ambitious project aims to transform Bucharest's culinary landscape, offering special gastronomic experiences for locals and international visitors alike. The opening is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year.

The developer One United Properties is currently carrying out restoration works on the former Ford factory in Bucharest, a historic building that will be modernized and revived as a sustainable mixed-use space called One Gallery. Marketta Food Hall, the gastronomy area, will be operated by Tomcat Hospitality and will bring carefully selected culinary options designed to appeal to both food enthusiasts and everyday visitors. With a mix of established local brands as well as new international concepts, the food hall will emphasize inclusivity and quality, bringing together diverse cuisines and differentiating itself from a classic food court by creating an elegant, restaurant-like experience. Spanning 6,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor spaces, the Marketta Food Hall will include restaurants, terraces seating over 2,000, co-working spaces, a speakeasy-style members bar, 500 parking spaces, and more.

"With Marketta Food Hall, we expect to redefine Romanians' dining experience and urban consumption standards, catering to a wide range of moments, from breakfast, business meetings, after-work drinks, or dinner with the family, in a very special setting," said Cătălin Gheorghe, CEO and founder of Tomcat Hospitality. "Our vision is to create a vibrant space and at the same time a destination that not only showcases culinary diversity but also strengthens the city's position on the global hospitality map and transforms Floreasca into the main attraction of Bucharest, both for its residents and for tourists who come to visit our capital."

"With its multifunctional concept, One Gallery is a catalyst for transforming Bucharest into a reference point on the international map of gastronomy and hospitality. We are proud to contribute to the revitalization of this historic site and to the creation of a vibrant community that attracts both locals and tourists from around the world. Through innovative projects such as this, we reconfirm our commitment to developing sustainable urban destinations that harmoniously blend architectural heritage with a modern vision of a dynamic city connected to global trends," said Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

Through the commercial concepts launched within One Gallery, One United Properties aims to contribute to the revitalization of the Floreasca area. After the restoration, the gallery will include, in addition to the unique food hall concept proposed by Tomcat Hospitality, certified office spaces, a museum area celebrating the history of the building, as well as a multi-functional hall for theatre performances, cultural events, concerts, conferences, housed in the historic skylight that will cover the storey. The gross development value for One Gallery is currently estimated at EUR 100 million, the largest private investment in Romania in the restoration of a historic building.

*This is a Press release.