IBM to set up Quantum Innovation Center in eastern Romania

The first IBM Quantum Innovation Center in Romania, FreeYa Mind, will operate in Iași and will train professionals capable of harnessing the potential of quantum technology in many fields, from complex simulations in medical research to cryptography and advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, according to Agerpres.

"This collaboration with the FreeYa Mind Campus will support the development of a cutting-edge multidisciplinary scientific hub in Iași. Through access to IBM's quantum technologies and resources, students and researchers will be able to work together in a dynamic, future-oriented environment, exploring solutions for real-world challenges," Cerasela Băiculescu, Country General Manager, IBM Romania and Moldova, told the press.

This unique campus in Romania, the second in Europe, has a modern vision focused on education, research, and entrepreneurship. In this center, whose completion is estimated to be in 2026, courses and workshops on quantum technology will be organized, accessible to students and professionals from various fields.

The IBM Quantum Innovation Center, FreeYa Mind, will have access to IBM's quantum computers via the cloud and will be able to provide member organizations with access to IBM's latest quantum systems and resources, including training and support for their users.

Within the center, advanced research centers in quantum computing, physics, and engineering will be established, supported by a high-performance underground data center, which provides computing and security resources for cutting-edge quantum and AI technologies.

(Photo source: Facebook/ FreeYa Mind Campus)