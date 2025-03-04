Workspace Studio reaches EUR 27 mln in 2024, with over 100,000 sqm of modern offices designed and furnished

News from Companies

Workspace Studio, a leader in ergonomic design solutions and employee-centered design, announces solid results for 2024, with a turnover of €27 million, up 20% from the previous year. This success was driven by large-scale projects for top companies as well as numerous collaborations with medium and small firms, all benefiting from the same commitment to superior quality in design, products, and execution – a key driver of Workspace Studio's positive growth in recent years.

Last year, Workspace Studio demonstrated its ability to operationally manage large-scale projects covering tens of thousands of square meters, designed for offices with thousands of employees. These projects were carried out for well-known corporate clients such as OMV Petrom, Adobe Romania, Honeywell, EveryMatrix, and many others. The work included complete fit-out solutions, ergonomic furniture, flooring, partitions, acoustic solutions, and other architectural products from partners such as MillerKnoll, Impact Acoustic, Maars, and hundreds of other manufacturers with whom the company collaborates for direct acquisitions or turnkey setups, where Workspace Studio managed the entire project.

"The year 2024 was defined by our ability to offer the best-performing solutions and services within clients’ budgets while keeping our commercial promises. Our focus on quality – in design, products, and execution – has been a decisive factor in our growth. The needs of companies, whether they have 100 or 1,000 employees, are essentially similar – supporting employees through physical and social ergonomics, design, and functionality – only the scale of projects varies," says Horațiu Didea, Managing Partner at Workspace Studio.

The company designed over 100,000 sqm of office space in 2024, efficiently managing large-scale projects for thousands of employees as well as more compact spaces. These projects required internal operational adjustments, proving speed and efficiency in delivery without compromising attention to detail and high standards.

However, Workspace Studio remained a trusted partner for smaller businesses, offering efficiency and customized solutions. The "budget centricity" philosophy – delivering the highest quality within a given budget – was successfully applied to all collaborations, regardless of scale. From designing collaborative spaces and integrating acoustic booths and solutions to adjustable desks and sustainable materials, Workspace Studio focused on ergonomics, well-being, and flexibility.

Expanding its portfolio with over 20 new manufacturers, such as Maars (glass partitions), Kartell, and Muuto (furniture), alongside MillerKnoll brands, has strengthened its premium turnkey offering, delivering office spaces with sustainability and market-leading quality certifications, all within optimized budgets as a direct distributor. These solutions reflect Workspace Studio’s vision of an office that adapts to current and future workplace trends, emphasizing adaptability to change, sustainability, and well-being.

The Modern Office Stimulates Innovation and Collaboration

Post-pandemic, the office has transformed into a social destination where employees connect and exchange ideas. It has also become a space dedicated to informal learning, through mentorship and collaboration, which is extremely useful for younger generations or employees in their professional development phase.

"The modern office is a hub for productivity and connection, a catalyst for conversations that drive innovation and team cohesion. We are talking about design with modular zones, ergonomic furniture, optimized natural lighting, and high-performance acoustic solutions – all designed to attract talent and meet today’s well-being and sustainability needs," explains Horațiu Didea.

This well-being extends beyond physical comfort, integrating inclusive design principles. Spaces are designed to be accessible and adaptable, including solutions for neurodiversity, such as quiet zones for concentration, adjustable lighting, and ergonomic furniture meant to support physical and mental health, regardless of the user’s profile.

Sustainability remains a priority, especially in the context of ESG regulations in effect in the European Union. Workspace Studio uses recyclable materials, top environmental-certified furniture, and strategies that reduce the carbon footprint of office designs.

"The modern office must be energy-efficient and environmentally responsible, and we provide solutions that align companies' needs with ESG standards without sacrificing functionality or aesthetics," adds Horațiu Didea.

For 2025, the company remains committed to high quality, sustainability, and human-centered design. Workspace Studio is investing over €300,000 in technology to accelerate deliveries and respond to a potentially slower market, that would maintain demand for efficient office spaces.

About Workspace Studio

With 15 years in the market, Workspace Studio distributes top-tier furniture and architectural products and is the exclusive Certified Dealer of MillerKnoll in Romania. With over 100,000 sqm designed in 2024, it leads in premium turnkey solutions, integrating ergonomics and sustainability into modern offices for companies such as OMV Petrom, Unilever, Adobe Romania, Bimbo (Vel Pitar Group), UiPath, Honeywell, EveryMatrix, Profi, and many more.

Workspace Studio Group includes Workspace Studio and Allspace Interiors, companies specializing in ergonomic turnkey office solutions and the distribution of architectural products, construction materials, and furniture.

*This is a Press release.