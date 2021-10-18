WHO to send envoy to Romania over Covid-19 outbreak

A video conference will be held by experts of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) in Romania with those of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on October 18, announced MP Alexandru Rafila, Romania's representative to the WHO.

Heather Papowitz, WHO director for medical crises, natural disasters and conflicts, will arrive and stay in Romania for at least 60 days, the state TV station announced, B1tv.ro reported.

"Romania is the only country where over 300 people die every day, it is a concern for the European authorities […] Romania risks generating a new viral variant, and the European authorities are naturally trying to intervene to protect their interest," explained Radu Țincu, intensive care chief physician at Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest.

In his turn, Alexandru Rafila advocates for enforcing full quarantine in Bucharest metropolitan area, where the incidence exceeded 16 Covid-19 infected persons per 1,000 residents over the past 14 days.

Rafila also said, as quoted by Adevarul, that the situation would become even more critical in Romania when patients with other pathologies will no longer find a place in the hospital because the pressure will increase due to the long duration of wave four.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Askar Karimullin/Dreamstime.com)