Romania photo of the day: All of Romania's regions are in Europe's dark-red COVID-19 scenario

The entire territory of Romania is among Europe's areas with the highest epidemiological risk, according to the evaluations compiled weekly by the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC). (Photo source: ECDC)

In the dark red areas of the continent, which include all the Romanian regions, the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is 500 or more (compared to up to 75 for the green region).

The risk is calculated based on two indicators: the COVID-19 notification (incidence) rate in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants and the positivity rate of the processed tests.

Only the Baltic countries - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - and a few other regions are still at a very high level of concern (dark red).

In most of Europe, the epidemic is evolving within limits of little concern, with most countries being assigned green and yellow. In the green areas, the spread of the virus decreases, which leads to a low incidence.

ECDC's data also shows that the Bucharest-Ilfov region, which includes Romania's capital, currently has the highest 14-day incidence rate of all the EU's regions, with over 16.6 cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

andrei@romania-insider.com