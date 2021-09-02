Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Events

White Night of Art Galleries set to take place in October

02 September 2021
Noaptea Albă a Galeriilor (NAG) – the White Night of Art Galleries will hold its 15th edition between October 15 and October 17.

Contemporary art venues can register to be part of the event by September 26, on the website noapteagaleriilor.ro.

NAG was initiated and is organized by Ephemair Association. It expanded from Bucharest to several other cities in the country beginning with its tenth edition in 2016.

(Photo: Pla2na/ Dreamsime)

simona@romania-insider.com

