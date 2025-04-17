Events

West Side Flower Fest returns to Bucharest park with literary-themed gardens and free events

17 April 2025

West Side Flower Fest, Romania's largest flower festival, is set to return for its third edition from May 30 to June 1 in Bucharest's Drumul Taberei Park. Organized by the District 6 City Hall, the event promises a fairytale atmosphere with giant floral installations, themed gardens inspired by classic literature, live performances, workshops for children, and over 100 local vendors.

This year's theme is Literature, and six universities from across Romania will design 12 literary gardens inspired by famous books. Visitors will be invited to vote for their favorites, with the top gardens receiving awards.

Three additional gardens will be created by the organizers, including a sensory garden for people with disabilities, a reimagined "Jack and the Beanstalk" garden, and "The Secret Garden," designed by acclaimed visual artist and set designer Monica Răduță.

The park will be transformed with floral displays inspired by stories such as The Little Prince, Divine Comedy, Greek Legends, and The Chronicles of Narnia. Giant 5-meter-tall metal tree sculptures, arches, floral characters, and a maze will add to the fantasy.

Tens of thousands of petunias will adorn the pedestrian bridge, and the DGASPC pavilion will also bloom with flowers, the District 6 City Hall said.

"The literary gardens bring culture closer to people and might inspire them to discover new books," said District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu. "This edition will be even more beautiful, with more flowers, more exhibitors, more workshops, and more surprises."

Children will enjoy free workshops on painting, gardening, recycling, robotics, chemistry, and more, including sensory activities for toddlers and preschoolers. The event also coincides with Children's Day on June 1, bringing puppet theatre, circus acts, interactive concerts, and dance shows to the program. Performers will include Alina Sorescu, Andreea Bălan, Romanița, ventriloquist Ana Maria Mărgean, and children's choirs.

The festival will host 123 vendors, the highest number yet, with 91 offering flowers and decorations and 32 selling food and treats. The main market area will stretch along Drumul Taberei Boulevard, which will be closed to cars and open to pedestrians throughout the event.

West Side Flower Fest opens on Friday, May 30, and runs from 10 AM to 10 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Sectorului 6)

