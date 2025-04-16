Events

Spectacular nature series 'Europe' opens 2025 LYNX Festival in Brașov

16 April 2025

The third edition of the LYNX Festival, Romania’s first event dedicated exclusively to nature documentaries and photography, will open on June 4 in Brașov with the Romanian premiere of Europe – One Continent, Five Worlds, a sweeping nature series filmed over more than 1,000 days across 30 countries.

The festival will run from June 4 to 9, coinciding with the Pentecost holiday, and promises a wide-ranging program that includes international documentary premieres, photography exhibitions, workshops for children, and discussions with filmmakers, photographers, and environmental organizations.

This year’s opening film, Europe, is one of the most ambitious European nature documentaries. Produced and directed by German filmmaker Christian Baumeister, the series features six episodes that explore the rich biodiversity of Europe - from polar bears in Svalbard and leopards in the Caucasus to blue whales near the Azores. 

Filming took place in more than 50 locations, including Romania, and involved a team of 30 cinematographers from ten different countries.

Speaking about the series, Baumeister said the project was born out of a desire to highlight Europe’s often-overlooked wildlife and to offer a visual tribute to its natural heritage.

 LYNX Festival, initiated by România Sălbatică (Wild Romania) and Forona associations, will be hosted at the Reduta Cultural Center, a larger venue than previous editions, to accommodate the growing interest. In its first two years, the festival attracted over 3,000 viewers and sold out nearly every screening.

Admission to all screenings and activities will remain free, with the full program and reservation details to be announced in May.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lynx Festival organizers)

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lynx Festival organizers)

