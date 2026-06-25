Weekend calendar: Athenaeum Summer Festival, Nostalgia, Fusion Sessions
The summer events are in full swing, with music for all tastes, tours, and workshops happening in the capital.
In Bucharest:
Athenaeum Summer Festival
Until June 28
The closing concerts celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence with music composed by John Williams. Soundtracks from Star Wars, Superman, Schindler’s List, E.T., Harry Potter, and more will be heard at the Romanian Athenaeum under the baton of conductor Stefan Geiger and featuring violinist Rafael Butaru. More here.
Nostalgia
June 25 – June 28
The event brings four days devoted to music, pop culture, and a 1990s–2000s-inspired atmosphere. More details here.
Fusion Sessions
June 27, 28
Independent cultural initiative Weekend Sessions marks the end of the summer season with a new event, Fusion Sessions, taking place in the courtyard of the National Museum of Art of Romania. The program covers afternoons of live music, guided tours, workshops for all ages, and a pop-up art exhibition, among others. Access to the courtyard begins at 3:30 PM and is included with a museum admission ticket. More details here.
Open Streets
Until October 11
For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.
Art Safari
Until July 19
The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.
Season closing @ George Enescu Philharmonic
June 25, 26
Daniele Rustioni conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Wagner, Samuel Barber, and Anton Bruckner. Violinist Francesca Dego is the soloist. More details here.
Felipe Cohen: Concretion
Until July 25
The Brazilian artist’s second solo show with Gaep is an exhibition of new reliefs and sculptures. It deepens the artist’s “pursuit of giving tangible form to time, natural light, the atmosphere of a place, and the interplay between them.” More details here.
Liliana Basarab - Not Cruel, Truthful
Until June 26
Liliana Basarab’s solo exhibition, open at Sandwich Neurohope, welcomes the public with works that bring into focus “routines recovered through a drifting gaze, one that shifts from what is expected to be seen toward the peripheral, toward underexplored social niches.”
Ramon Sadîc – Supernova
Until June 26
Ramon Sadîc’s first solo exhibition in collaboration with Sandwich brings together a series of paintings through which the artist “probes his position within a context marked by social and political instability, constructing a visual meditation on contemporary uncertainty.”
In the country:
Sibiu International Theater Festival
Until June 29
The large theater festival returns to Sibiu with more than 800 events, local and international productions, and guests such as Fanny Ardant, Wim Vandekeybus, Emma Dante, and Elfriede Jelinek, among others. More details here.
editor@romania-insider.com