Weekend calendar: Bon Jovi concert, Electric Castle, St. Ilie fair, movie openings

Events:
Bon Jovi concert: July 21 in Constitutiei Square. Tickets are available here.
Electric Castle: ongoing, ends July 21 at Banffy Castle. More on the lineup and the event here.
St. Ilie Fair: July 20 - July 21, at the Village Museum in Bucharest. More on the event here.
Space Adventure: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More details here.
Movie openings:
Non-fiction
Starring: Juliette Binoche, Guillaume Canet
The Lion King
Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keegan-Michael Key
(Photo: Rosana Prada/ Wikipedia)