Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 07/17/2019 - 15:01
Events
Weekend calendar: Bon Jovi concert, Electric Castle, St. Ilie fair, movie openings
18 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Events:

Bon Jovi concert: July 21 in Constitutiei Square. Tickets are available here.

Electric Castle: ongoing, ends July 21 at Banffy Castle. More on the lineup and the event here.

St. Ilie Fair: July 20 - July 21, at the Village Museum in Bucharest. More on the event here.

Space Adventure: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More details here.

Movie openings:

Non-fiction

Starring: Juliette Binoche, Guillaume Canet

The Lion King

Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keegan-Michael Key

(Photo: Rosana Prada/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 07/17/2019 - 15:01
Events
Weekend calendar: Bon Jovi concert, Electric Castle, St. Ilie fair, movie openings
18 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Events:

Bon Jovi concert: July 21 in Constitutiei Square. Tickets are available here.

Electric Castle: ongoing, ends July 21 at Banffy Castle. More on the lineup and the event here.

St. Ilie Fair: July 20 - July 21, at the Village Museum in Bucharest. More on the event here.

Space Adventure: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More details here.

Movie openings:

Non-fiction

Starring: Juliette Binoche, Guillaume Canet

The Lion King

Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keegan-Michael Key

(Photo: Rosana Prada/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40