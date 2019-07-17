Weekend calendar: Bon Jovi concert, Electric Castle, St. Ilie fair, movie openings

Events:

Bon Jovi concert: July 21 in Constitutiei Square. Tickets are available here.

Electric Castle: ongoing, ends July 21 at Banffy Castle. More on the lineup and the event here.

St. Ilie Fair: July 20 - July 21, at the Village Museum in Bucharest. More on the event here.

Space Adventure: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More details here.

Movie openings:

Non-fiction

Starring: Juliette Binoche, Guillaume Canet

The Lion King

Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keegan-Michael Key

(Photo: Rosana Prada/ Wikipedia)

