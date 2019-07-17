Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 07/17/2019 - 14:02
Events
St. Ilie fair opens at the Village Museum in Bucharest
17 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A fair marking the celebration of St. Ilie will be open at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest on July 20 and July 21. The Orthodox Church celebrates the saint on July 20.

The program of the event includes a fair of traditional craftsmen, creative workshops for children and adults, traditional gastronomy, and book launches.

The St. Ilie celebration marks the end of the pastoral summer, when shepherds were allowed to descend to villages for the first time since taking the sheep up to the sheepfold. On this occasion, they would bring their wives or girlfriends distaffs made of wood. It was also a time when beekeepers would collect honey. In popular tradition, it is also a time to remember those who passed away, and people would take flowers to Church to be consecrated.

St. Ilie’s Day celebration in Romania - tradition calls for lightning and rain

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 07/17/2019 - 14:02
Events
St. Ilie fair opens at the Village Museum in Bucharest
17 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A fair marking the celebration of St. Ilie will be open at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest on July 20 and July 21. The Orthodox Church celebrates the saint on July 20.

The program of the event includes a fair of traditional craftsmen, creative workshops for children and adults, traditional gastronomy, and book launches.

The St. Ilie celebration marks the end of the pastoral summer, when shepherds were allowed to descend to villages for the first time since taking the sheep up to the sheepfold. On this occasion, they would bring their wives or girlfriends distaffs made of wood. It was also a time when beekeepers would collect honey. In popular tradition, it is also a time to remember those who passed away, and people would take flowers to Church to be consecrated.

St. Ilie’s Day celebration in Romania - tradition calls for lightning and rain

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40