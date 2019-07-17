St. Ilie fair opens at the Village Museum in Bucharest

A fair marking the celebration of St. Ilie will be open at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest on July 20 and July 21. The Orthodox Church celebrates the saint on July 20.

The program of the event includes a fair of traditional craftsmen, creative workshops for children and adults, traditional gastronomy, and book launches.

The St. Ilie celebration marks the end of the pastoral summer, when shepherds were allowed to descend to villages for the first time since taking the sheep up to the sheepfold. On this occasion, they would bring their wives or girlfriends distaffs made of wood. It was also a time when beekeepers would collect honey. In popular tradition, it is also a time to remember those who passed away, and people would take flowers to Church to be consecrated.

(Photo: Pixabay)

