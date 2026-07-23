Weekend calendar: Dâmboviţa boat rides, SoNoRo Musikland, ARTmania, SEAStreet

The program of boat rides on Dâmboviţa returns this weekend, when various places in the country host music and performing arts festivals.

In Bucharest:

Dâmboviţa Apă Dulce

July 24, 25

The public is invited to discover the river and the city, starting at the Timpuri Noi Pier. The rides are free, subject to availability. More details here.

Film Hour

Until August 30

The Summer Garden of the Peasant Museum hosts a program of outdoor screenings, featuring classics and more recent public favorites. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Felipe Cohen: Concretion

Until July 25

The Brazilian artist’s second solo show with Gaep is an exhibition of new reliefs and sculptures. It deepens the artist’s “pursuit of giving tangible form to time, natural light, the atmosphere of a place, and the interplay between them.” More details here.

Mihnea Dămăceanu, Dumitrița Răzlog and Theodor Pallady - Selfish

Until September 6

The exhibition, hosted by Jecza și Olaru, gathers recent works by Mihnea Dămăceanu and Dumitrița Răzlog, alongside two nudes by Theodor Pallady. More here.

In the country:

SoNoRo Musikland

Until July 27

This year's festival features 11 days of programming and 14 events, including nine concerts and five jam sessions held in venues showcasing the region's architectural and cultural heritage. More on the program here.

ARTmania Festival

July 24 – July 25

ARTmania Festival returns to Sibiu's Large Square for a special, open-air edition celebrating music, community and resilience. On stage: Myrkur (Denmark), Alternosfera (Republic of Moldova), HVNDS (Romania) and Pridian (Estonia), four bands representing different voices of today's European rock and metal scene. More details here.

SEAStreet

July 24 - July 26

The program returns to Constanța with another edition dedicated to performing arts presented in public spaces. For three days, the city will turn into an open stage that will host international street theater productions, aerial performances, and traveling interventions. More details here.

(Photo: a previous edition of SEAStreet, courtesy of the organizers)

editor@romania-insider.com