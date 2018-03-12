Website in English dedicated to Romania’s Great Union launches in London this week

A website in English that will help people understand the story of Romania’s Great Union will be launched in London on Wednesday, March 14.

The website, created by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in collaboration with several partners, is called The Making of United Romania and provides an essential, dynamic and easy to access information about the creation of Greater Romania, according to ICR.

For example, is covers the Romanian participation in the WWI in the Allied camp, the democratic movements that led to the 1918 unification of all Romanian provinces, and the recognition of United Romania at the Paris Peace Conference. Moreover, it also pays tribute to men and women who made the Great Union possible.

The website will be available at Romaniancentenary.org beginning with March 14.

The launching event will be accompanied by a private view of the drawings made and used by Romanian web designer and visual artist Cristian Luchian as graphic illustration of the site. Those who want to register for the event can do it here.

Romania’s Great Union Centennial gets visual identity after online vote

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Icr-london.co.uk)