Bucharest expects significant temperature drop over the weekend

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a forecast for Bucharest warning of a temperature drop from up to 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, October 3, to 8 degrees Celsius on Friday, October 4, Europafm.ro reported.

Up until Friday morning the weather will be warmer than the average of October but it will get significantly colder by Saturday morning, and temperatures will drop below the period’s average.

The maximum temperature will be of 14-16 degrees Celsius, while the minimum one of 8-9 degrees Celsius.

Rain is also forecast, especially during the day, when the weather will also be windy.

