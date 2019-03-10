Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 12:57
Social
Bucharest expects significant temperature drop over the weekend
03 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a forecast for Bucharest warning of a temperature drop from up to 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, October 3, to 8 degrees Celsius on Friday, October 4, Europafm.ro reported.

Up until Friday morning the weather will be warmer than the average of October but it will get significantly colder by Saturday morning, and temperatures will drop below the period’s average.

The maximum temperature will be of 14-16 degrees Celsius, while the minimum one of 8-9 degrees Celsius.

Rain is also forecast, especially during the day, when the weather will also be windy.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 12:57
Social
Bucharest expects significant temperature drop over the weekend
03 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a forecast for Bucharest warning of a temperature drop from up to 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, October 3, to 8 degrees Celsius on Friday, October 4, Europafm.ro reported.

Up until Friday morning the weather will be warmer than the average of October but it will get significantly colder by Saturday morning, and temperatures will drop below the period’s average.

The maximum temperature will be of 14-16 degrees Celsius, while the minimum one of 8-9 degrees Celsius.

Rain is also forecast, especially during the day, when the weather will also be windy.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40